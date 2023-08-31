Louis A. Long Jr. Aug 31, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Louis A. Long, Jr., passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023, at the age of 91, with his daughter, Cookie Long and family and friends by his side.He was preceded in death by his lovely wife of 64 years, Helen Long.The family had a private graveside service. LATEST VIDEOS Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Sullivan EMS chief says ambulance replacement plan 'tremendous' Northeast State, Tennessee College of Applied Technology sign first-ever articulation agreement Driver and vehicle located from fatal Duffield crash Kingsport offices closed for Labor Day Hancock/ Hawkins County Isaish 117 House chapter to host fishing tournament Kingsport law office receives new mural Local Events