WEBER CITY, VA - Lou Ann Farmer, 81, died peacefully, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Nova Health & Rehab Center in Weber City, VA.
The family will receive friends on Monday May 10th from 1- 2pm with service to follow at 2:00 pm at Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Officiating will be the Rev. Clayton Farmer. Committal service will be immediately following at Holston View Cemetery.
Everyone planning to attend the services are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
