WEBER CITY, VA - Lou Ann Farmer, 81, died peacefully, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Nova Health & Rehab Center in Weber City, VA.
She was born December 30, 1939 in Dungannon, VA to the late Robert Arthur and Lola Farmer. Also preceded in death were her dear brothers Don Farmer (Norton) and Taze Farmer (Weber City), and former husband Rev. Connie Mack Farmer. She studied at Hiawassee College and Clinch Valley College and had a lifelong passion for cooking. She served many meals at Spiller Elementary School, St. Mary’s Hospital, Nova Health, and later as co-owner of “Granny’s Grill” in Dungannon. Lou Ann served as a caretaker for her parents and her sister-in-law, Peggy Farmer, until their deaths. She was a fan of living simply and staying close to her family roots in her beloved Scott County. She enjoyed spending time listening to bluegrass at the Carter Fold and The Pickin’ Parlor. She loved sleepovers with her granddaughter, staying up late to work puzzles and drink Dr. Pepper. She will be missed by her family for always bringing them together each October at the Farmer/Osborne Reunion in Nickelsville.
She is survived by her son, David Farmer (wife Kay), of Blountville, TN, and daughter, Susan Edwards, of Lexington, N.C.; two grandchildren, Clayton Farmer (wife Kristen) of Rural Retreat, VA and Sarah Arnold (husband Hunter) of Kingsport, TN; great- grandchildren, Bo Arnold, Mack Arnold, and Nolan Farmer; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her family is deeply grateful to the staff at Nova Health & Rehab Center in Weber City along with Lou Ann’s longtime friend Kilene Nixon for their special care and support.
The family will receive friends on Monday May 10th from 1- 2pm with service to follow at 2:00 pm at Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Officiating will be the Rev. Clayton Farmer. Committal service will be immediately following at Holston View Cemetery.
Everyone planning to attend the services are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
