“I will give thanks to you, Lord, with all my heart” Psalms 9:1
Lorraine Marie Moody was born April 27, 1929 in Rogersville and departed to her eternal home on August 17, 2022.
She married Milburn Moody on August 7, 1948. They were founders of the Kingsport Methodist Church, faithfully attending throughout their lives.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Milburn Moody; mother, Ethel Castle; brothers, Clifford Dodson and George Dodson; sister, Mable Hoard Goins; and a great grandson, Ezra Gonce. She leaves behind four daughters all of Kingsport, Sandra (Joel Dwight) Gonce, Vickie (Roger) Wilson, Doris (Marvin) Ladd, and Cathy (Don) Ketron; twelve grandchildren, Joel Gonce, Lorraine Doran, Elgin Gonce, Jana Gilliam, Keisha Anderson, Trevor Wilson, Allison Suits, Mitchell Ladd, Andrew Ladd, Ashley Stanley, Andrea Black, and Kristen Ketron; twenty-nine great grandchildren; and a sister, Kathleen Castle.
Lorraine lovingly raised her daughters, assisted with administration of husband’s business-Moody Electric, served in their church as a teacher, sponsored fellowships events for youth groups, mentored as a “second mother” to children in difficult situations, provided meals in her community especially during illnesses and bereavements, visited local hospitals and nursing home, and countless other anonymous acts of love and giving to others. She was awarded Lady of the Year by Beta Sigma Phi in 1975 referring to her as a lady that “once you meet her, you never forget the magnetism of her personality… she is a person with a heart of gold”.
The Moody family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in the Chapel at East Lawn Funeral Home from 4 pm – 6 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 6 pm with Rev. David Luster officiating. Committal Service and Interment will be held Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 2 pm in the Garden of Prayer in East Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the gravesite. Lorraine’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family is grateful for the caregivers that lovingly assisted them in caring for their precious mom. She loved each of you very much as she told you often!
In lieu of flowers and to honor her, we ask that you look for daily opportunities to show love to others in word and through acts of kindness and giving. This was her daily prayer for God to allow her to be His heart, hands, and feet in bringing joy to others.
“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants.” Psalms 116:15
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Moody family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081