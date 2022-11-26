Lorraine Bowen Hackler Nov 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT, TN - Lorraine Bowen Hackler, 90, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the home of her Brother-in-law, Tom Page.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced late by Gate City Funeral Home, www.gatecityfunerals.com.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you