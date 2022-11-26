KINGSPORT, TN - Lorraine Bowen Hackler, 90, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the home of her Brother-in-law, Tom Page.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced late by Gate City Funeral Home, www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Recommended for you