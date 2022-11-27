KINGSPORT, TN - Lorraine Bowen Hackler, 90, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the home of her Brother-in-law, Tom Page.
Lorraine was born in Fort Blackmore, VA, on September 23, 1932. She was the eldest child of the late Campbell and Ella (Barnette) Bowen.
She was a 1950 graduate of Rye Cove Memorial High School and was also an employee of Tennessee Eastman for 50 years.
Lorraine married Duard N. (Dude) Hackler on June 8, 1955, in Rossville, GA. They were married for 45 years.
Lorraine was an active member of Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church for many years. She was also the first female president of the Bell Ridge Ruritan Club. She loved travelling to Ohio and spending time with her Amish friends. She also loved and cherished her family and friends.
Along with her parents, her husband, Duard Hackler; brother, Leon Bowen; sister, Beulah (Boots) Page; brother-in-law, Leo Hackler; sisters-in-law, Tania Egan, and Lotus Butler; and nephew, Michael Hackler preceded her in death.
She is survived by her brothers-in-law, Tom Page (Jean), Max Hackler (Joan), George Butler, Howell Hackler (Carolyn); sisters-in-law, Sue Bowen, and Mozelle Carter; special friends that were dear to her heart, Steve and Pat Harvey, Karen, Jennifer, and her son Drew; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m., Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Davis and Pastor Tiger Brooks officiating. Miranda Nottingham, and Tommy and Vickie Austin will provide the music.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00a.m., Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Holston View Cemetery, in Weber City, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 to go in procession to the graveside service.
The family would like to thank caregiver Beverly (Bev) Bransford, the 5th floor nursing staff of Indian Path Hospital and the Hospice Nursing staff.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bell Ridge Ruritan Educational Fund in care of Sharon Page, 157 West Ridge Rd. Jonesboro, TN, 37659.