FALL BRANCH - Lorraine Allen Doty, 91, of Fall Branch went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 25, 2020. Lorraine was born on April 3, 1929 in Kingsport, the daughter of Clara Ann Kern Allen and Oscar Samuel Allen, who preceded Lorraine in death.
Lorraine graduated from Sullivan High School in Kingsport, was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church for over 60 years and retired from Tennessee Eastman Company after 38 years of service. She was a member of the Eastern Star for over 50 years and held numerous offices. She was a loving mother and grandmother that enjoyed working in the yard, her cats Fred and Tiger, and working sudoku puzzles.
In addition to her father and mother, Lorraine was preceded in death by her brother, Emmett C “Sam” Allen; and her husbands, D.A. Greene and Robert Doty.
Lorraine is survived by her son, Wayne Greene of Chuckey; her granddaughter, Chelsea Herald of Jonesborough; her great granddaughter, Sophie Herald of Jonesborough; and special niece, Doris Sandidge of Church Hill.
Special thanks to the staff at Asbury, Steadman Hill, for their love and care of Rainey. Also, special thanks to the hospice group at Suncrest Hopsice.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the animal shelter would be appreciated.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, graveside service in remembrance will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at East Lawn Cemetery
