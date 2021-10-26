GREYSTONE - Lori Nunn, age 47, of Greystone, died Saturday, October 23, 2021. Lori entered this world at 12:15am May 25, 1974. Born to Terri, Karen & Michael Nunn. She was ready to raise hell. Two pushes from mom and she was here. Dr. Lippman told mom to slow down, she wasn't throwing a football. Lori loved all animals from a very young age. Her first love was horses but loved anything with fur, feathers, or scales. At two years of age, even in a half body cast, she insisted on riding horses. She was an outstanding student K - 12. Whatever the boys did, she was there. No dolls for her. In high school Lori rodeoed and was Rodeo Queen, qualifying her for the state competition. She attended MSU, earning a degree in Animal & Range Science. She enjoyed gardening. Lori worked for Big Sky Carvers in Montana for several years painting ducks and fish. Her work was routinely inspected by Ducks Unlimited and Trouts Unlimited to assure all painting was anatomically correct. After moving back to Colorado in 2001, she worked for the State of Colorado in Hugo, Colorado. From there, she was a probation officer for 18 years. Lori moved to Greeneville, TN in 2021. She was a hard worker and would always help anyone. She was loved by everyone.
She is survived by her husband Shane Cook; Son: Morgan Gottsch-Nunn; Mother: Karin Melhuish of Elco, Illinois; Brother & Sister-in-Law: Michael & Aimee Nunn and their son Kaden of Billings, Montana; Daughter & Son in Law: Tonya & Kyle Ulibarri; daughters son in law: Makayla & Gene Patterson and Tonya & Kyle Ulibarri; Grandchildren: Kensly, Riley, Alison, and Antonio; Aunt & Uncle: Debbie & Harry McWilliams; Many cousins and her Tennessee Peacemaker family.
Preceded in Death by her father Terry Nunn.
The family will receive friends Friday from 10 - 2 at Jeffers Funeral Chapel at Afton. Funeral Service will follow at 2pm in the funeral home chapel. Jimmy from the Christian Motorcycle Association will officiate.
Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.