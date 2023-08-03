KINGSPORT - Lori Nicole Hensley, 34, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Wexford House.
She was born February 27, 1989, in Johnson City, TN to Elaine Taylor and the late Ricky Hensley.
Lori loved to read and spend time with her family.
She attended Christ Fellowship Church.
In addition to her father, Lori was preceded in death by her papaw, Kyle Hensley; grandmother, Jean O’Dell; step-grandfather, Bill O’Dell.
Those left to cherish Lori’s memory are her mother, Elaine Taylor and husband, Jeff; son, Bentley Collins; brother, Josh Hensley and wife, Amanda; father of her son, Jeremy Collins; grandmother, Carolyn Hensley; step-grandmother, Carolyn Baker; step-grandparents, Eddie and Carolyn Taylor; step-brother, Bryce Taylor; step-sister, Kirsten Tolbert; uncle, John O’Dell and wife, Crystal; cousins, Austin O’Dell, Robbie O’Dell and Chloe Rice; aunts, Sandy Hensley and husband, Alan, Amy McLaughlin and husband, Todd; cousins, Ashley Berry and husband, Jordan, Alyssa McLaughlin, and Hazel Berry.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 11:00 am at Christ Fellowship Church. Pastor Derek Harden and Chaplain Thomas Edwards will officiate.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Wexford House for their compassionate care of Lori.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for research may be made to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by visiting our website and clicking the following link. https://nam11.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fgive.vanderbilthealth.org%2Ffundraiser%2F4822250&data=05%7C01%7Cemail%40oakhillfh.com%7C2f6e0d560c7e45ef406b08db8f6a89ef%7C010bd36ed87742bb9f769562d3ae34c5%7C0%7C0%7C638261459983607116%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=MaVHZQwAvWP2DNnhnGEJU6mUL0QpVc8SAlQJYShy99E%3D&reserved=0
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Lori Nicole Hensley and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
