Lori Michele Randolph Aug 4, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lori Michele Randolph, 47, went to her heavenly home on Sunday evening, August 2, 2020.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Funeral Hill Lori Michele Randolph Oak Home Arrangement Recommended for you Trending Now Police respond to serious crash on Interstate 26 Hawkins Police Blotter: Mount Carmel woman finds fugitive in her garage Kingsport school system stays with Epi Curves for return to in-person learning Pride, toughness carried LPD to multiple state championships Hawkins schools beginning the school year Aug. 17 'in the red' Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.