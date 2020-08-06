Lori Michele Randolph, 47, went to her heavenly home on Sunday evening, August 2, 2020, surrounded by those she loved the most after a long courageous battle with ALS.
Lori was beautiful inside and out. She has always been an inspiration and light to all that have known her and leaves a strong legacy. She was the most devoted and passionate Mimi, wife, mother, friend, and daughter. She was known for her infectious laughter, hopeful optimism, unwavering faith and endless deep love for her family. She was always humble and selfless.
Lori enjoyed spending time and caring for her family and friends, spoiling her grandbabies, crafting and shopping. She started working at the young age of 15. She spent the last 13 years as a loyal employee at United Healthcare, where she made cherished friendships.
She was preceded in death by her parents; mother, Kathy (Rick) Ferguson and father, Bruce (Tina) Smith.
Lori leaves behind to cherish her memory; her loving husband and soul mate of 28 years, Shawn Randolph; children, Matthew (Whitney) Randolph, Sierra (Shane) Perry; grandbabies, Cheyenne and Audrey Randolph, Serenity and Sterling Perry; mother-in-law, Judy Randolph; along with a host of family and friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 2:00-3:45 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4:00 pm with Rev. Floyd Ward officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Walk to Defeat ALS under her team, All Lori’s Supporters on her behalf at the following link: http://webtn.alsa.org/site/TR/Walks/Tennesseee?team_id=390510&pg=team&fr_id=14382
