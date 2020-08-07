Lori Michele Randolph, 47, went to her heavenly home on Sunday evening, August 2, 2020, surrounded by those she loved the most after a long courageous battle with ALS.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 2:00-3:45 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4:00 pm with Rev. Floyd Ward officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Walk to Defeat ALS under her team, All Lori’s Supporters on her behalf at the following link: http://webtn.alsa.org/site/TR/Walks/Tennesseee?team_id=390510&pg=team&fr_id=14382
