MT. HOLLY - Lori Jean Wallen, 52, of Mt. Holly passed away on December 17, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. She was born on April 13,
1968 to Wanda Joyner Bragg and the late Jerry Bragg. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Michael "Peanut" Wallen. She was a longtime member at North Main Baptist Church in Mt. Holly. Lori was a woman of faith who loved gospel music. She was a family oriented person and enjoyed spending time in the mountains.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her daughters, Jennifer Wallen and Ashley Wallen Kwiatkowski and husband Russell; son, Anthony Wallen; father in law, Wayne Wallen; sister, Lisa Weaver and husband Larry; one grandchild on the way in May of 2021; numerous nieces and nephews; and her best friend from childhood, Mary Pendergrass.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 17th at 1:00 p.m. at Poplar Grove Primitive Baptist Church, Kingsport, TN with Rev. Oscar Irvin officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.bensonfuneralservices.com.