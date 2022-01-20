KINGSPORT - Loretta Wolfe, age 74, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022
Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 22, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Danny Bell officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
