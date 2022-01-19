KINGSPORT - Loretta Wolfe, age 74, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022. She was born in Rogersville, TN. Loretta was preceded in death by her son Darren Bowlin, parents John and Helen Matlock Wolfe, sister Dana Pearson, brothers D.C. Church and J.W. Wolfe.
She is survived by her son Jim Powers, Jr. and wife Sherry of Winston-Salem, NC, brothers Harold Wolfe and wife Frances of Church Hill, Glenn Wolfe of Kingsport, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 22, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Danny Bell officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Wolfe family.