Loretta S. McDaniel, 86, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Asbury House of Kingsport TN.
Loretta was born in Smyth County Virginia, in 1934, and was the daughter of the late Sydney C. Snodgrass and Mazia M. Snodgrass.
She retired from the Kingsport Press and was a lifelong member of the Eastern Star and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Mac" McDaniel, her son, Albert Anthony Carter, and her siblings: Bill, Sydney, Everette, June, and D.R.
She is survived by her children Jack Carter, Cindy (Randy) Weber, Patty Carter, and John Allison; her grandchildren Chris Klutinis, Kim Kettler, and Kylie Allison; and her great-grandchildren Lilly, Oliver, and Tristan.
Graveside services were held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, served by Snyders Memorial Gardens of Gray, TN. with burial at East Tennessee Funeral and Cremations, cemetery, in Blountville TN.
The family would like to thank Asbury House of Kingsport and Amedisys Hospice for their love and care of their Mother.
Condolences can be sent to Ms. McDaniel’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
