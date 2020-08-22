COEBURN, VA – Loretta Joyce Penley, 79, died Friday, August 21, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center. She was a member of the Freedom of Worship Church in Norton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Porter Bradley, and Margaret Elizabeth Gilley Bradley; and one sister, Frances Collins.
She is survived by her husband of over 63 years, Eckle Penley of Coeburn, Va.; her sons, Eckle Penley, Jr. and his wife Becky of Fredericksburg, Va., Samuel Jackson Penley and Matthew Penley both of Coeburn, Va., James Penley and his wife Sara Jane of Castlewood, Va., Roy Steve Penley and his wife Shannon of Holland, NC, Eckle Penley III and his wife Rebecca of St. Marys, Ga.; his daughters, Genevieve Elliott and her husband Melvin of Fredericksburg, Va. and Charlotte Hunt and her husband Stanley of Cherryville, NC; thirty-eight grandchildren; fifty-three great grandchildren; her sisters, Sue Collins and her husband Freddie of Pound, Va. and Patricia Cox of Wise, Va.; her brother, Carlos Wayne Bradley and his wife Debbie of Coeburn, Va.; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm Monday, August 24, 2020, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Robert Fultz, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Laurel Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Freedom of Worship Church, P.O. Box 386, Norton, Va. 24273.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Penley family.