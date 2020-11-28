GATE CITY, VA - Loretta Pearl (Falin) Starnes, 85, Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home.
Her husband, John Henry Starnes and son, Timmy John Starnes preceded her in death.
Loretta is survived and greatly missed by her two children, David Starnes and wife, Rosa, Weber City, VA and her daughter, Carol Lane, Gate City, VA; five grandchildren, David Starnes Jr and T.C., Derek Starnes and wife, Erricka, Logan Starnes, Charity Akers, Mashara Hensley and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will honor Loretta in a private memorial ceremony followed by laying to rest at 11:00 a.m., on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Pastor Roger Vineyard officiating.
Friends are asked to meet at the Cemetery at 10:45a.m. for the graveside service.
The family would like to extend gratitude to the Ballad Hospice Agency with specific thanks to nurses, Sandy, and Chloe for their care; along with care and support of Mona Collier and Virginia Bellamy.
An online guest register is available for the Starnes family at www.gatecityfunerals.com
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Loretta Pearl Starnes.