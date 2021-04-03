Loretta Morris Apr 3, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Loretta Morris, 63, passed away on Saturday, April 3rd, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Morris family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Loretta Morris Center Memorial Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.