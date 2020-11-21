"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." Psalms 116:15
Loretta June (Junebug) Hensley, 92 passed away peacefully at The Village at Allandale on Friday, November 20, 2020. June was born in Coeburn, Virginia to parents Grover and Lacotha Robinette and was preceded in death by her husband Edward Hensley, all 14 siblings and great-great granddaughter Ella Joy.
She moved from the mountains of VA (Possum Hollow) to Kingsport where she met and married Edward Hensley- the love of her life. They enjoyed 42 years of marriage before he passed away in 1991.
June was employed at TN Eastman where she retired after 36 years of service in the yarn plant.
She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church where she attended faithfully from the 1960's until she was unable due to failing health. She loved to worship the Lord and her favorite hymn was "I know My Name is There".
For many years, she started her morning with Bible reading and long walks. She enjoyed singing hymns and listening to Christian radio every day. She also loved to read, garden, bird watch and spend time with her family. She was a kind person who both walked and talked her Christian faith. She was a joy to know and loved to laugh and will be missed very much but we know she is rejoicing in Heaven and in no more pain.
June is survived by two daughters- Brenda Cutshaw and husband Michael Cutshaw of Greeneville, TN, Deborah Blevins and husband Ron Blevins of Kingsport. Grandchildren Amy Lemons, Steven Cutshaw, Erin Blevins, Morgan Blevins and great granddaughter Kayla McDavid along with multiple nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Monday, November 23 at 1:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park. Pastors Wayne Baker of Pleasant View Baptist church and Michael Cutshaw of Trinity United Methodist church will officiate.
Special thanks and appreciation for the caring staff of Virginia's Garden who became like family to Junebug for the two years she spent there and to Amedysis Hospice for their kindness and compassionate, efficient care.
