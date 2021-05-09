ROGERSVILLE - Loretta Hopper Gladson, age 96, of Rogersville passed away Thursday May 6, 2021, at Ballad Holston Valley Medical Center following a period of declining health. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rogersville..
Loretta worked and retired from Pressmen's Home north of Rogersville. She was an advid traveler, homemaker and golfer with her late husband of 68 years, Orville D. Gladson.
Survivors include brother-in-law Leon Gladson and niece Debbie Gladson Shedden and husband, Bill of Rogersville, sister-in-law Lila Hopper of Armada, MI; nephews Tim Hopper of Armada, MI, Jeff Hopper of Macomb, MI, Jim Hopper of New Baltimore, MI. Nieces include Gail Hopper Burton of Bruce Township, MI, Kim Hopper Berland of Mission Viejo, CA. Cousins include Ronald Jones of Knoxville, TN, Dennis Jones of Clinton, TN and Sandi Jones of Oak Ridge, TN.
Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M. Monday, May 10, 2021, at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Monday, May 10, 2021, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Trey Meek officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
