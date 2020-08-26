Loretta Gay Crawford, 64, of the Beech Creek Community, passed away peacefully at her home on August 21st, 2020. She loved her family and friends unconditionally. She loved working in her flowers and watching the birds in her gardens. Her main enjoyment was watching her grand kids play and grow, she beamed with pride every time she talked about them.
She is preceded in death by her husband Charles “Whitey” Crawford; her parents Willard and Sylvia Benton; and two grandchildren Lindsey Richards and Ethan Crawford.
Left to cherish her memory is her three sons Tim (Teresa), TJ (Nikki), and Jamie (Mary) Crawford; one daughter Stacey Jones; three grandchildren Eric, Adam, and Samantha (Sissy) Crawford.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
A memorial service will be held at Vanhill Church in Rogersville Tennessee on Thursday, August 27th, 2020 from 6pm to 7pm with the service following immediately after.
A graveside service will be held at Mount Carmel Church Cemetery on Friday. August 28th, 2020 at 11am.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Crawford family.