Loretta Collins Proffitt, 85, entered her eternal rest with Jesus on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, after a short illness.
Loretta was a member of Central Free Will Baptist Church and loved serving the Lord. She attended each week faithfully in spite of a nearly lifelong battle with severe rheumatoid arthritis, which eventually kept her at home in recent years. Loretta was a true prayer warrior, enjoyed spending time with her church family, and loved singing in the church choir. We know her beautiful alto voice will be cherished in heaven.
Loretta was predeceased by her husband Kenneth, her parents, Conley Collins and Nannie Ruth Collins Stidham, her sister Thelma Rose and brother Hubert Collins. She is survived by her son, Paul Proffitt and his wife Beverly of Palmyra, Virginia, and her daughter, Cathy Proffitt, of Wise Virginia; two grandsons, Benjamin Proffitt and his wife Tresa and her great grandson Sampson of Burke Virginia; Christopher Proffitt and his wife Lydia, of Charlottesville, Virginia and numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Loretta will be conducted at 6:30 P.M. Friday, August 27, 2021 at Sturgill Funeral Home, 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, Virginia with Pastor Gary Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Grove Cemetery, Norton, Virginia.
The family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Central Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 621 Norton, Virginia, 24273. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.