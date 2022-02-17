MORRISTOWN - Lorene B. Cantwell Wolfe, age 89, of Morristown, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. She was a member of Lakeshore Road Baptist Church. Lorene grew up on a farm and farmed most her life. She loved to travel, gardening, and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, loved her church and her family, and will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Kyle Cantwell; 2nd husband, Guy Wolfe; parents, Sollie and Myrtle Greene; brothers, Averial Greene, Clure Greene, and Alan Greene; and sisters, Lucille Buttry, Loretta Jones, and Brenda Cox. She is survived by her sons, J.D. (Sherry) Cantwell, Glenn (Judy) Cantwell, and Otis (Kim) Cantwell; grandchildren, Kim (Wayne) Vanwinkle, Kevin (Tina) Cantwell, Brooke (Drew) Burnette, Kyle (Marlene) Cantwell, Blake (Amanda) Cantwell, Kelli (Josh) Stevenson, Phillip (Kovlyn Harville) Cantwell, and Michael (Julia) Cantwell; and great grandchildren, Derek Davis, Leah Cantwell, Brooks Burnette, Moses Burnette, Isaiah Burnette, Ruth Ellen Burnette, Kaycee Cantwell, Kameron Cantwell, Shawn (Allison) Legner, Jake (Samantha) Clark, Allie Cantwell, Brady Cantwell, and Ashlyn Cantwell. The family will receive friends from 12 - 2 p.m. Saturday, February 19th at Lakeshore Road Baptist Church (515 Lakeshore Road, Talbott, TN 37877). Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Rev. Scott Greene and Rev. Jeff Harville officiating.
