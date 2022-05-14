BIG STONE GAP, VA. - Loraine Faye Gilliam, 71, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the home of her son in Jefferson City, Tn.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory, Big Stone Gap, Va.
