BIG STONE GAP, VA. - Loraine Faye Gilliam, 71, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the home of her son in Jefferson City, TN.
She was a lifelong resident of Powell Valley, Big Stone Gap. She, along with her husband were very dedicated in serving the Powell Valley Band Boosters for many years. Faye was a former bingo manager for the Valley Fire Department in Big Stone Gap. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Big Stone Gap.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Allen Gilliam; parents, Matthew and Loraine (Ford) Hamilton; twin brothers, Jackie and Johnie Hamilton, brothers, Donald and Joseph Guy Hamilton; and sister, Etta Tignor.
Surviving are her son, Anthony Ray Gilliam (Amber), Jefferson City, TN; daughter, Sabrina Kaye Reeves (Dan), McHenry, IL; three step grandchildren, Daniel Reeves, Jr., Isabella Reeves and Arianna Reeves; sisters, Mary Jane Profitt, Norton, VA and Anna Wilson (Doug), Twin Falls, ID; brothers, Schylar “Skip” Hamilton (Wanda), Rogersville, TN and David Hamilton, Big Stone Gap; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 7:00pm with Phillip Barker and Robert Anderson officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00am Tuesday at the Hamilton Family Cemetery, Egan Road, Big Stone Gap. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:20am to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Faye Gilliam’s family.
