KINGSPORT - Lora Mae Browning Crawford, 69, went peacefully to be with her Lord at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was born on October 25, 1951 in Kingsport, to the late Mary and William Browning. Lora graduated from Lynn View High School in 1969 and retired from Eastman after 25 years.
In her free time, Lora enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping. She also enjoyed being with her family and friends.
Lora is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Starnes and William Browning; and her brother, William Browning, Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 49 years, James (Jim) Crawford; son, Jason Crawford and wife Toni; daughter Christy Crawford and boyfriend Adam Noe; sisters, Mildred McDavid and husband James, Lois Young and husband George, and Betty Johnson; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friends, Gail Hammonds, Diana Davenport, and Tonya and John White.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel at 7:00pm, officiated by Pastor Robert Fletcher.
Lora will be laid to rest on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00am at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of the Good Shepherd.
Pallbearers will be John Browning, Laz Beteta, Matt Johnson, Matt Christian, Adam Noe, Chuck Odom, and Eddie McDavid.
Honorary pallbearers are James McDavid and George Young.
Online condolences may be made to the Crawford family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Crawford family.