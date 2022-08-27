KINGSPORT - Lora Belle Morelock, 91, of Kingsport, TN, passed away suddenly Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Hawkins County, TN, to David and Bonnie Crawford and lived in Sullivan County most of her life. Lora retired from Phillips Electronics in 1994. Lora loved to cook, work in her flowers, and was an avid animal lover. Before losing much of her sight, she loved reading her Bible.

She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Ralph Morelock; daughter, Ruby Beamer; son-in-law, Dennis Beamer; grandson, Ronnie Dickerson; sisters, Edna Light, Mae Morelock, Toots Bragg, Thelma Whetsel, Faye Lamb, Linda McAmis; and brother, Ross Crawford.

