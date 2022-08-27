KINGSPORT - Lora Belle Morelock, 91, of Kingsport, TN, passed away suddenly Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Hawkins County, TN, to David and Bonnie Crawford and lived in Sullivan County most of her life. Lora retired from Phillips Electronics in 1994. Lora loved to cook, work in her flowers, and was an avid animal lover. Before losing much of her sight, she loved reading her Bible.
She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Ralph Morelock; daughter, Ruby Beamer; son-in-law, Dennis Beamer; grandson, Ronnie Dickerson; sisters, Edna Light, Mae Morelock, Toots Bragg, Thelma Whetsel, Faye Lamb, Linda McAmis; and brother, Ross Crawford.
Surviving to cherish her memories are her daughter, Rita Light and husband Tony; grandchildren, Keshia Wine (Cody), Cassidy Light (Aubrey); great-grandchildren, Kyndel and Camryn Wine, and Emma and Raylan Light; sisters, Ruth Wallen, Darlene Morelock, Opal Taylor, Kathy Dolen, Sue Dolen; many nieces and nephews; and lifelong cousin and friend, Berlie Mae Crawford.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Harold Morelock and Bro. Danny Dolen officiating. Special music will be provided by Roy Dolen and Traci Taylor.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Light Cemetery. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m.
Pallbearers will be family members.
Friends may also call anytime at the home of her daughter, Rita Light.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lora’s honor to a charity of your choice.