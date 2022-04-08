ROGERSVILLE - Lonnie John Overbay, age 69, of Rogersville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, April 5th, 2022.
John was born in 1952 in Kingsport, TN, and lived in the Tri-Cities most of his life. He was a graduate of Sullivan Central High School and went on to get several certificates from Northeast State Tech. He was drafted to be a mechanic in the army serving in the Vietnam War where he was in charge of the motor pool. He worked at Goodwin Machinery, then Bailey Company for many years, and finally Lilly Company until he retired. Johnny loved to fish and ride his motorcycle.
He is preceded in death by parents, Lonnie Chase Overbay and Myrtle Emily Shelton Overbay; father-in-law, Walter Fleenor.
John is survived by his wife of 25 years, Diana L. Overbay; sons, Jeremy "Shane" Overbay (Jessica), Heath Cutshall (Julie), Nathan Cutshall; daughters, Wendy Eaton (Daniel), Tiffany Cutshall; sisters, Connie Winters (Bobby), Kathy Lindamood (Mark), Alice Botts (Shawn); seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and mother-in-law, Francis Fleenor.
Special thank you to our friends at Wheeler United Methodist Church and the Lilly Company.
Visitation for family and friends to be held on Saturday, April 16th at Wheeler United Methodist Church from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 pm. Memorial service will follow at 1:00 pm with Reverends Chrystal Smith and Chris Brown officiating.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.