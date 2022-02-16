KINGSPORT - Lonnie Glen Klepper of Kingsport, TN, age 43, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center, with his family by his side.
Lonnie was born in Lexington, Kentucky on December 12, 1978 to Martin and Pam Klepper. He grew up in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, graduated from Powell Valley High School with the class of ‘97. Lonnie moved to the Tampa Bay area of Florida where he lived until moving to Kingsport, TN to be closer to his son.
Lonnie grew up attending First Assembly of God Church in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. His most cherished accomplishment was the birth of his son, Hunter Glen Klepper. Lonnie was a jack of all trades, mostly working with his dad doing home improvements, and plumbing. Lonnie became a licensed truck driver, a childhood dream, before being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. He loved scuba diving, the Tampa Rays baseball team, fishing with his dad and brother, Tomidallas, and traveling with his best friend and cousin, Shane Frazier. Lonnie was raised in a musically talented family where he played bass guitar and loved many music genres. Lonnie always knew how to bring a smile and laughter to anyone. His sense of humor and kind and giving spirit were just a couple of the beautiful traits he was well known for. Lonnie never met a stranger and loved his family to the depths of his soul. Family meant the world to him and especially days spent visiting with his precious grandmother, “Mamaw Helen '' at her home on Spring Street in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his mother, Pamela Jane Klepper Wilson, maternal grandmother Nancy Hallden, grandfather’s Wint Klepper, Richard Hallden, and Glen Sergeant, uncle’s L.M. Klepper, Lonnie Dean Klepper, Tom (June) Frazier, aunt Sonya Kay Rollins Klepper, beloved cousin Jimmy Morris, and special Aunt, Mari Vaughan.
Lonnie is survived by his son, Hunter Glen Ellis Klepper and Hunter’s mother Linda of Duffield, VA, his father, George Martin Klepper of the home, his paternal grandmother, Helen Clark of Big Stone Gap, VA, brother, Tomidallas Klepper of Kingsport, TN, sisters Roxann Klepper Wheeler (Lee) of New Bern, NC, Rachael Revell (Mike) of Fort Meade, Florida, and Em Klepper of the home, his stepmother, Donna Collins of the home, aunts Rita Frazier of Big Stone Gap, VA, Becky Oviedo of Jasper, GA, uncles Jim Klepper (Lynn) of Kingsport, TN, Jeff Sergeant of Martinez, Georgia, nieces and nephews, Cameron Spears (NC), Hannah Revell, Lane Revell (FL), and Kalynn Klepper, Chloie Klepper, Dylan Klepper (TN), cousin and best friends Shane Frazier (Ann Marie) and mom Ann Endres of Southport, NC, Jackie Fannon (Mark) of Big Stone Gap, VA, Nikki Klepper (FL), Chelsea Ashley (VA), Lisa Morris (wife of Jimmy) (TN), Patti Baker (TN), Gina Jones (TN), Dee Kimball (TN) and many more cousins he loved very much along with numerous dear friends. Lonnie is also survived by very special friends Dan Belrose, Wendy Horne and Alicia Powers.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00pm in the funeral home chapel.
Flowers and donations welcome. Donations will go toward his expenses and to help his son