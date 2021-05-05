HILTONS, VA – Lonnie Gene Napier (Gene), 76, went into the arms of his precious Savior, to be in the presence of His tender mercy forever on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, 4977 A.P. Carter Hwy, Hiltons, VA with Glen Hartsock and Stevan Cox officiating.
Those planning to attend are asked to meet at 1:45 pm at the cemetery and wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Randy Napier, Brad Shaffer, Jeff Napier, Rex Napier, Danny Napier, Chris Napier, Steve Napier, Sean Christian and Stevan Cox.
