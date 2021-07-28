KINGSPORT - Lonnie G. Horne, 85 of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Preston Place Suites, with his family by his side.
The family will receive friends from 12-2pm Saturday, July 31 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral service will be conducted at 2pm Saturday, July 31, 2021 in the chapel with Pastor Chris Brown, officiating. Burial will follow in Lebanon Cemetery.
Military honors will be accorded by The American Legion, Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, or the family suggests that you keep your money and take your family on an outing.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Horne family.