KINGSPORT - Lonnie G. Horne, 85 of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Preston Place Suites, with his family by his side.
Lonnie was born in Blountville on May 6, 1936, the son of the late O.S. and Mary Arnold Horne. He has resided in this area his entire life and graduated from Blountville High School. Lonnie married Connie “Laura” Morgan on July 31, 1959 in Colonial Heights. Mr. Horne was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Eastman chemical company after 38 years of service. Lonnie belonged to Colonial Heights United Methodist Church.
Lonnie will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband of 62 years, dad, papaw and friend who loved spending time with the family, hunting, thoroughly enjoyed woodworking, and he could fix anything and loved to tell stories.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Preston Place Suites, where he made several special friends, with residents and employees. They created a vegetable garden for him that will continue for others to enjoy.
Lonnie is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eugene Horne; sister, Frances Litz.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Connie “Laura” Morgan Horne; daughter, Tammy Gracia & husband Cesar of Johnson City; son, Rob Horne of Kingsport, two grandchildren, Kaycee Gracia and Gabriela Gracia. He was also survived by Brothers and sisters-in-law, Nick & Sandy Kilbourne, Barbara Taylor, and Richard & Margaret Morgan; eight nieces, Donna Litz Horne, Norma Cassell, Donna Morand, Renee Moore, Cindy Morris, Shari Clements, Kim Fisher & Holly Fleeman; two nephews, Danny Litz and Marty Litz, special friends Nicky Kilbourne, Cesar Gracia, and the special friends with whom he resided.
The family will receive friends from 12-2pm Saturday, July 31 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral service will be conducted at 2pm Saturday, July 31, 2021 in the chapel with Pastor Chris Brown, officiating. Burial will follow in Lebanon Cemetery.
Military honors will be accorded by The American Legion, Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, or the family suggests that you keep your money and take your family on an outing.
