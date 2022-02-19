KINGSPORT - Lonnie E. Bailey, 73, of Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at his loving home surrounded by his family. Born in Kingsport on January 26, 1949, a son of the late Taylor and Beatrice Bailey, he had resided in this area his entire life. He graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1968. He married Karen Davis on October 29. 1999 in Kingsport. Lonnie was a Veteran of Vietnam having served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Ft. Campbell on October 29, 1970, following 2 years of service. Lonnie loved playing his guitar with the local bands, was an avid UT fan and loved riding his motorcycle. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, dad, brother, and friend who loved his friends, camping and traveling in his VW bus.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Holston Valley ICU and to all the loving caregivers at Holston Manor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tim Bailey and sister, Mitzi Bailey Miller.
Survivors include his wife, Karen; daughter, Holly; sister, Carolyn Moody (Dannie) of Kingsport; sister-in-law, Sandy Slemp; brothers-in-law, Ronnie Davis, Murl Davis (Lisa) and Mark Miller; nieces, April Ward, Kayla Bailey; nephews, Aaron Moody, Landon Bailey and Taylor Stapleton; and his pet, Shorty cat.
The graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded by The American Legion, Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Hagy, Billy Freeman, Dannie Moody, Murl Davis, Ronnie Davis, Mark Cox and Gary Sampson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the organization of their choice.
