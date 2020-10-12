KINGSPORT - Lonnie Bobby Carr Dezarn, 73, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Bobby retired from Eastman in 2009 after 30+ years of working. He then went on to serve Sullivan county as a Constable. Bobby's presence will be greatly missed at church. He loved his family and his church family more than anything.
He is preceded in death by his parents Johnny and Ida DeZarn; his brothers Ed and Joe DeZarn; sister Clarice DeZarn Hite; and his sisters in law Edna and Charlotte DeZarn.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Jessie DeZarn; his daughter Lisa (Ricky) Conant; three grandchildren Brandon, Trevor and Joshua (Alicia) DeZarn; seven great grandchildren; two brothers Mac and Ernie DeZarn.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday October 13th from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Trinity Memorial. Funeral will follow. Graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery on Wednesday 14th at 2:00 pm.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.