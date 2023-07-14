WISE, VA - Lona Wharton Roberts passed away on July 11, 2023 at Norton Community Hospital. Her journey to heaven was peaceful, with her loving daughters by her side. She was 85 years old.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Joseph Harvey Roberts, Sr; her son, Joseph Harvey Roberts, Jr. (Jay); as well as her father, George Calhoun Wharton III; mother, Margaret Wells Wharton and brother, George Calhoun Wharton IV.
She is survived by her children, Tracy Leigh Roberts of Marietta GA; Virginia Lynne Roberts of Wise and Bruce Wharton Roberts (wife Amanda) of Carnation WA; grandson, Christopher Scott Roberts of Wise; siblings, Liberty Carole Wharton of Daytona Beach FL, Phillip Wells Wharton of Wise and Jerry Wayne Wharton (wife Melissa) of Wise; plus, many other cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Lona was proud to have a unique part in the history of The Inn at Wise. Her grandparents were the owners of the Colonial Hotel from 1925 – 1950, now known as The Inn at Wise. Lona was born in the third-floor attic apartment and lived there until she was 5.
She met her husband Joe at a street square dance held in front of the Wise County courthouse during the Wise County Centennial celebration in 1956. They married in 1960, and together they raised four children, and were always their biggest cheerleaders.
A lifelong learner, Lona graduated from J. J. Kelly High School in Wise, Virginia. She has a B. S. in Biology and Chemistry from Mary Washington College and a M. A. in Biology from Duke University. She taught at John I. Burton High School for one year then was an Adjunct Professor of Biology at CVC (now UVA’s College at Wise) for 10 years. She was an integral part of the CVC/UVA Wise community all of her life. She was very proud that she had taught so many people in our community over the years. On almost every outing in town at least one of her former students, from all walks of her teaching career, would come up to her to thank her for what she had taught them.
Later in life she earned a B. S. in Nursing from ETSU and became an RN. She worked as an RN at Norton Community Hospital for one year and then for 10 years for the Lenowisco Health District in various roles. She became a Certified Diabetes Educator, helping countless people learn how to live with diabetes through a support group. She was also a proud volunteer of RAM (Remote Access Medical).
Music played a big part in Lona’s life. She learned her ABCs from taking piano lessons and played tenor sax in JJ Kelly’s first marching band and an All-Girl Marching Band and a Dance Band at Mary Washington College. Lona and Joe were members of the Gladeville Presbyterian Church, where she played the organ and served as an Elder.
She was known for her wildflower landscaping and colorful blooms at every house she lived in. Nature was her “thing”. She loved the birds, butterflies, and other insects that were part of the outdoors, always making sure to leave a patch of blooming clover unmowed in the yard – “for the bees”.
A lifelong doer who always rolled up her sleeves and got it done, her volunteer work included being one of the founding members of the Pro-Art Association, and in her later years, packing food boxes for the Wise County Food Bank.
After her love for her family, her other joy in life was being of service to others. She was the happiest when she was helping others. She had an unlimited capacity for giving – to her family, her friends and her community.
The family would like to thank all of the kind people who helped take care of her in her final years. She was a very independent woman who wanted to be the one who was helping others, so this reversal of roles was difficult for her.
Lona felt that death was part of living, and that she had lived well.
A memorial service and celebration of Lona’s life will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Friday July 21, 2023 at the Gladeville Presbyterian Church in Wise, VA with the Reverend Michael Weller officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M till time of services at 6:00 P.M. Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Gladeville Presbyterian Church, P O Box 1709, Wise, VA 24293, or the Food Bank of Wise County, P O Box 2977, Wise, VA 24293.
Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.