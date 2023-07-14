WISE, VA - Lona Wharton Roberts passed away on July 11, 2023 at Norton Community Hospital. Her journey to heaven was peaceful, with her loving daughters by her side. She was 85 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Joseph Harvey Roberts, Sr; her son, Joseph Harvey Roberts, Jr. (Jay); as well as her father, George Calhoun Wharton III; mother, Margaret Wells Wharton and brother, George Calhoun Wharton IV.

