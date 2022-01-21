To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord – 2 Corinthians 5:8
KINGSPORT - Lona Ruth Fields, “Granny", lifelong resident of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center at the age of 75 after an extended illness.
A faithful member of Gravelly Baptist Church, she loved the Lord and lived what she believed.
Lona lived life to its fullest and was a light to all who knew her. Despite her large family, she always made time for everyone. Never missing a single birthday, a sporting event or a graduation, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her world. Truly she was the glue that held her family together.
Although gone from this world, her spirit and her strength will live on in each of her loved ones and in the lives of those that knew her. She will live on in her family and in all those who have been touched by the love, strength, wisdom and beauty of her soul.
She is now reunited in Heaven with her parents, Dutt and Dora Wagers; three brothers, Elmer Wagers, Dutt Wagers Jr., and Otis Wagers; and one sister, Georgia Ramey.
She leaves behind loving and devoted husband of 29 years, Wayne Fields; her four children: son Steve Tipton and wife Debbie of Kingsport; daughter Shelia Hall and husband Marvin of Chilhowie, VA; son Scott Tipton and wife Sherry of Kingsport; and daughter Sherrie Williams and husband Mark of Blountville; seven grandchildren, Matthew Hall, Mollie Tipton, Christopher Hall, Josh Blakley, Sara Rodefer, Loren May and Krissa Light; eight great-grandchildren: Landon, Lakyn, Malachi, Tilley, Everlee Jo, Harper, Lincoln, and Baylor; two brothers: Roy Wagers of Oklahoma, James Wagers and wife, Marilyn of Church Hill; three sisters, Ollie Bledsoe of Kingsport, Nettie Foster of Greeneville, TN, and Betty Agee of Kingsport. In addition to this great treasure are her step children: Angie Jackson and husband Mike, Greg Fields and wife Wendy, Pamela Barger and husband Wendell, and Chris Fields and wife Ashley all of Kingsport; in addition to several loved step grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 23rd 2:00-4:00PM at Gravelly Baptist Church, 647 Gravely Rd. Kingsport. Services will follow at 4:00PM with Pastor David Salley officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, January 24th at 11:00AM at Mountain Home National Cemetery, 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, TN 37684.
Pallbearers will be family members.
Memorials may be given to: Gravelly Baptist Church, 647 Gravely Rd. Kingsport, TN 37660.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.