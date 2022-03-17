“Welcome home my good and Faithful servant”
Lola was born to John and Maud Davis Murray on January 7, 1931 in Kingsport, TN. She was received into the Kingdom of Heaven on March 14, 2022.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Services will be conducted at 11:00 am Friday, March 18, 2022 at Peterson’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church in Duffield, VA with Pastor Daniel Smith and Rev. Tucker Begley officiating.
Music will be provided by Daniel Smith and her grandchildren.
Interment will follow in Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.
Pallbearers will be her Grandsons.
To express condolences to the Peterson family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com