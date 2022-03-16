“Welcome home my good and Faithful servant”
Lola was born to John and Maud Davis Murray on January 7, 1931 in Kingsport, TN. She was received into the Kingdom of Heaven on March 14, 2022. She faithfully served God for 80 years and was a loyal member of Peterson’s Chapel Church in Duffield, VA. Lola was one of 5 sisters who preceded her in death; Lula Murray, Margaret Cleo Murray, Marie Wyatt and Ruby Shipley.
Lola so enjoyed her school days-she was especially fond of geography and music. She began her working career at Tennessee Eastman Company. She met her future husband, Carl G. Peterson on the company-provided work shuttle bus. They married on June 1, 1953.
Lola and Carl have three children; Michael Peterson and wife Jane; Tonya Berry and husband Kedric; Leslie Elaine Peterson (Michael Kevin Bishop-Gray, TN), Richmond, VA.
Lola was preceded in death by her husband, Carl G. Peterson in 2008. The family tree includes Joshua, Amanda, and Erin Peterson, Olivia Rollins, Michael Paul Berry, Jesse Berry Begley and Zachary Berry, Margaret “Maggie” Bishop Richard and Daniel Andrew Bishop (Leslie and Michael Bishop).
Lola and Carl have 20 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson and three step-great grandchildren.
Lola loved to sing in church where she was often a featured soloist. Her favorite hymns were “The Upper Room”, “Nearer My God to Thee”, and “The Lights of Home”.
Lola lived a life that became an inspiration to her family, her church and her community. She was generous to everyone and a powerful prayer warrior for people everywhere. She truly left this world making it a better place because of her passion for living with the expectation that she was only on this earthly journey for a season. Lola is now home and shouting with the saints in Heaven. Thank you, Mom. Rest.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Services will be conducted at 11:00 am Friday, March 18, 2022 at Peterson’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church in Duffield, VA with Pastor Daniel Smith and Rev. Tucker Begley officiating.
Music will be provided by Daniel Smith and her grandchildren.
Interment will follow in Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.
Pallbearers will be her Grandsons.
To express condolences to the Peterson family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com