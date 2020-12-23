KINGSPORT - Lola Fern Minnick, 85, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Holston Valley Hospital after suffering a stroke.
She was born in Nickelsville, VA and had lived in Kingsport most of her life.
Mrs. Minnick was a member of Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed creating birthday and holiday cards and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandson.
Mrs. Minnick was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Jones and several sisters and brothers.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 68 years, Kelsie Minnick; son, Tim Minnick and wife, Brigette; grandchildren, Tina Bowman, Kristy Larkins (Jason), Kelsey Minnick and Rachael Minnick; five great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; several nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family requests those attending the service please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 1:50 pm Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Joshua Swanson officiating. An Entombment Committal Service will follow in the chapel. Mrs. Minnick will be laid to rest in the Oak Hill IV Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Lola Minnick, may be made to Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church, 301 Virgil Ave., Kingsport, TN 37665.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Christopher Neglia and to Sebrina Light, RN on 3rd Floor Wilcox Hall, Holston Valley Hospital.
The family of Lola Fern Light and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.