JONESVILLE, VA - Lola Ann Mullins, 72, of Jonesville, VA entered into rest on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Lonesome Pine Hospital. She was born July 30, 1949, in Pennington Gap, VA, to the late Benny and Virginia Graham. She was raised at Stone Face Mountain, across the swinging bridge, in Pennington Gap, VA. She later resided on Maple Ridge Rd, Jonesville, VA with her husband John W. Mullins, II. She worked as a dietician for Lee County Community Hospital and Taymont Nursing Home in Pennington Gap, VA for many years before becoming a stay-at-home mom.
In addition to her parents, Lola is preceded in death by her son Robert Lynn Mullins and her granddaughter Jessica Lynn Mullins.
Lola is survived by her husband, John W. Mullins, II; son, John W. Mullins, III of Wakeman, OH; son, Steven Mullins, his children, Aubree, Conner, and Lincoln Mullins, of Jonesville, VA; daughter, Amanda Catron (Danny), her children, Evan, and Luke of Sticklyville, VA; dauther, Lejinia Alsup (Gene), her child, Chelsie of Jonesville, VA; grandchildren, Kevin and Derrick Mullins; several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 5:00-6:00 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home, in Big Stone Gap, VA, with services following in the chapel, with Pastor Paul Davis, Jr and John Britton officiating.
An online registry is available by visiting Holding Funeral Home website at: www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home of Rose Hill is honored to serve the family of Lola Mullins.