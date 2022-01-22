KINGSPORT - Lokeel Mutter, 84, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 21, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Elmer and Myrtle (Castle) Bates in Wise County, Virginia, on February 6, 1937.
Lokeel was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all who knew her. She loved taking care of her family and friends. Lokeel retired from the City of Kingsport after thirty-eight years of dedicated service. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking and sewing.
In addition to her parents Lokeel was preceded in death by her husband, Fancler Mutter; sister, Rose Ellen Dean; brother, Boyce Bates; and son-in-law, Raymond Lopp.
Survivors include her daughters, Barbara Shupe (Bill), Shirley Caldwell (Andy), and Peggy Lopp; special son Richard Isaacs (Sherry); special daughter, Brenda Ward (Jibber); grandchildren, Joel Shupe (Erica), Brad Caldwell (Cindy), Brian Caldwell (Jess), and Heather Serrano; great-grandchildren, Cole, Aiden, Syler, Hayden, Emmie, Gracie, Madison, and Novalee; sister, Mary Sue Freeman (Louis); along with several nieces and nephews.
The Mutter family will honor Lokeel’s life with a Commital Service on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home beginning at 2 pm with Rev. Richard Isaacs and Rev. Charles “Jibber” Ward officiating. Entombment will follow in Mausoleum II in East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
