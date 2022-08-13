CHURCH HILL - Loise Faye Lisenby, devoted wife and mother of five children and six grandchildren, age 79, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at SunCoast Hospice of Largo following a period of declining health. Born in Gate City, Virginia, on October 6, 1942, a daughter of the late Bruce and Delcie Lane, she has resided in this area her entire life until a recent move to Florida to be closer to her daughter during her illness. She married Paul Daniel Lisenby on October 25, 1963, in Kingsport, Tennessee. Loise will be remembered for her strength, zeal for living, devotion to family, and love of travel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Paul Daniel Lisenby; much loved son, Paul Daniel Lisenby, Junior; and heroic grandson, Army SSG Ryan Christian Knauss.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video