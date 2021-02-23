Lois W. White Feb 23, 2021 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Lois W. White of Kingsport, TN passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingsport Lois W. White Funeral Home Tn Pass Away Arrangement Holston Valley Medical Center Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.