KINGSPORT - Lois W. White, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021.
Born in Greene County, Tennessee, on February 20, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Willie E. White and Martha Archer White.
Lois was a member of Fall Branch United Methodist Church.
She and her husband were co-owners of White’s Fashions, Fort Henry Mall, Antiques and Gift Shop in Gatlinburg, TN, and White’s Menswear in Johnson City, TN.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Hollis L. White 2/8/2013; grandfather, Jonathan Nathaniel Jackson Archer; grandmother, Hariett Calyada Archer; brother, James Archer White; and special aunt, Hattie Maude Archer.
Lois is survived by her sons, Gary Randolph White and wife Edith Dykes White, and Michael Todd White and Rhonda Bowen White; daughter, Angelina Medina Silva and husband Manuel A. Silva, all of Kingsport; one loving grandson, Alexander Clay White.
Due to the Covid Pandemic a family entombment service will be conducted at Oak Hill Mausoleum with Dr. Wm. Randall Frye officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fall Branch United Methodist Church, 1901 Highway 93, Fall Branch, TN 37656 or to an organization of the donor’s choice.