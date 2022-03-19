January 1, 1943 – March 17, 2022
Lois Virginia Myers Sutherland was received into heaven on March 17, 2022, while at home with her family by her side.
Lois’s greatest gift was her personal relationship with the Lord and the many friends and family members who came to know Jesus through knowing her. She attended Cedar View Independent Methodist Church and she loved her church family. She served the Lord as a pastor’s wife for many years and touched many lives through her work with her husband.
Lois loved to garden and had a beautiful bank of creeping phlox in their back yard. She worked tirelessly in her flowers, and they brought her much pride and joy. Lois also loved to read and was a constant visitor of Bloomingdale Branch of Sullivan County Library. Thank you to the librarians there that made sure she had the books she loved. She found joy in puzzles, cooking and playing cards. Spending time with her family was the light of her life and she has many pictures of this time that she loved to show to anyone who walked into her house.
Her family will miss her but is at peace knowing that she is not in pain and cancer free in her heavenly home. Lois’s family includes her husband, Gary Sutherland; her two daughters, Lorie Stewart (Scott) and Sarah Sullivan (Donny), her two grandchildren Michelle Sick (Craig) and Christopher Sullivan, and her three great grandchildren, Lucas, Sophia and Reagan Sick, her brother Garry Myers (Nina) and sister Jean Hall (David) and many nieces and nephews. Lois’s family that passed before her were her parents WJ “Dub” and Ruby Myers, and her sister, Joyce Fletcher (Delmar).
The Sutherland family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Monday, March 21, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm – 7 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Cedar View Independent United Methodist Church beginning at 2 pm with Pastor Timothy Strickland officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of Everlasting Life in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Special thanks to the many members of the team of Ballad Health Hospice. Lois was well loved by this wonderful group of caregivers, and she loved them right back.
Memories and condolences be shared with the Sutherland family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081