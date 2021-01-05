Lois Salyers Jan 5, 2021 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lois Salyers, 85, of Kingsport, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center, after an extended illness.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingsport Johnson City Lois Salyers Arrangement Medical Center Illness Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.