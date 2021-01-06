Lois Salyers, 85, of Kingsport, passed from this life to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center, after an extended illness. Born in Scott County, Virginia, she had resided in Kingsport most of her life. Lois was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all that knew her. She had retired from Tri-Cities Linen after 25 years of service. She also helped those in need by assisting them in their homes as a patient care provider. Lois enjoyed people and loved her family dearly. She loved spending time in her flowers and gardening. Lois also enjoyed reading and traveling. She was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Salyers; parents, Steve and Maggie Lane; two sisters, Macy and Euola; two brothers, Bobby and Frank; and stepsons, Jimmy, Claude, and Junior.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Dana Salyers and husband Tony of Kingsport; two grandchildren, Bret and Chris; three stepdaughters-in-law, Janie, Shirley, and Mary Lynn; beloved brother, Sherman Lane and wife Teresa of Church Hill; special nephew, Earl Hood and wife Lois; special niece, Anita; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Andy Sensabaugh officiating.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
The family would like to thank Cornerstone Village and Johnson City Medical Center staff for their loving care.