Lois Salyers, 85, of Kingsport, passed from this life to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center, after an extended illness.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Andy Sensabaugh officiating.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
The family would like to thank Cornerstone Village and Johnson City Medical Center staff for their loving care.