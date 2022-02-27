CHURCH HILL - Lois Marlene Morelock, age 72, of Church Hill, passed away on February 22, 2022, in Kingsport.
The family will receive friends and family from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville, TN. Funeral services will then be held at 8:00 pm with Reverend Harold Morelock officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on March 1, 2022, in McPheeters Bend Cemetery in Church Hill, TN. Pallbearers will be Timothy Morelock, Tommie Morelock, David Hubbard, Larry Sentelle, Anthony Christian, and Joe Dyer.
